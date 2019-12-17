Yamuna Mahotsav on Dec. 23, 24

The Delhi government will organise a cultural festival “Yamuna Mahotsav”, highlighting the history and pollution of the Yamuna, on December 23 and 24 at Central Park in Connaught Place.
The event will showcase dance-drama, musical presentations, exhibitions, and street plays — all on the Yamuna’s history and pollution.
The festival is being held following directions of a committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for spreading awareness on the Yamuna.
As part of the exhibition, there will be two documentaries on the Yamuna. Also, there will be 30 photos and 20 documents and maps dating back to 1857.
On December 23, there will be a Bharatanatyam “Maa Yamuna: Jalta Jal” and a musical presentation “Yamuna Tere Ghaat Par” from 6 p.m.
On the second day also there will be dance and music on the theme.
