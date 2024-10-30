‘Yamuna is cleaner these days, Delhi BJP chief did not faint after taking a dip’ 

Senior AAP leader says party to decide on an with its INDIA bloc partner Congress for the Delhi Assembly poll in February next year, exudes confidence that people will give decisive mandate. Edited excerpts:

Now that you’re out on bail, what are your immediate plans?

The Delhi Assembly poll is round the corner, so we will go to people and tell them that we have done good work and will do more work for them. After being out on bail, I have been meeting people. We are telling them the truth behind the misinformation being spread by the BJP. For instance, Delhi BJP president [Virendra Sachdeva] took a dip in the Yamuna and said the river has turned dirty. He took a dip in the Yamuna but did not faint. He was fit and gave a byte to the media. About three-four years ago, you would have definitely fainted. So, he has proved that Yamuna has become better.

The Assembly election is only three months away, so what are AAP’s plans?

We are ready for the election. When Arvind Kejriwalji came out of jail, he said that the election should be held as soon as possible. We don’t have to make any separate plans. We only have to talk about the work we have done. People also know that.

How do you plan to offset 10 years of anti-incumbency against your party, considering that many Delhi government schemes have been affected in the recent past?

Some schemes were affected but we are fixing them. If you put everyone in jail at the same time — Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh — there will be some impact.

In the 2022 MCD election, in constituencies of many AAP Ministers, the party performed badly. Even in the last Assembly election, Manish Sisodia was trailing till 1 p.m. on the day of the results. Don’t you think you will be affected in the poll as you were away from your constituency for a long time?

I was in jail when the MCD election results were declared. I didn’t study it that much. Also, the MCD election is different from the Assembly election. In 2015, I won by about 3,100 votes and the last time, I won by 7,700 votes. My margin had increased by two and a half times.

During COVID-19, people died in Delhi due to lack of hospital beds. Later, a project was initiated to increase the number of hospital beds but it missed multiple deadlines. The High Court has also taken note of it. What happened?

They [Centre] arrested me and now saying that the project was not completed. During the pandemic, we had built two temporary hospitals with 500 beds each in two weeks. If you take out a moving train from its track, there will be some delay.

But senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was made the Health Minister after you.

The L-G was also there to stop work, right? Obstacles were being created in sanctions to different works.

AAP has been constantly alleging that the Centre through the L-G is blocking Delhi govt. schemes. So, won’t it continue even if AAP is re-elected?

We wanted to install CCTV cameras in Delhi but the L-G did not give permission. We protested at the L-G Office and got the project sanctioned. They had stopped Mohalla Clinics. We protested and got these restarted. With this kind of vindictive [Union] government, we will have to take extreme steps, but we won’t let works stop. We will have to fight.

AAP is projecting Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face but his bail conditions still say that he cannot go to the Delhi Secretariat or sign on any official file, except for the ones requiring the L-G’s approval. If AAP retains power, how will he function as the CM?

We will go to the court on the bail conditions. Now, we are focussed on the election, after that we will go to the court and fix it. This bail condition is not for eternity. Also, he had run the government from jail for four months, no bail condition is more difficult than that.

What about alliance with the Congress in the upcoming election?

That decision will be taken by the party.

What are your realistic expectations from the upcoming election?

People of Delhi always give a decisive mandate. You asked how much we will get. Either less than 10 seats or more than 60. People know that if they give us 40-45 seats, they [BJP] won’t let us work. They will try to topple our government. We are not getting less than 10 seats right? We are getting more than 60. You underline this, either we will get more than 60 seats or less than 10 seats.