Yamuna hits 206-metre mark as river’s ebb and flow continues

July 28, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the 206-metre mark on Thursday evening but came down to 205.95 metres by 10 p.m. It is likely to come down further on Friday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The government usually starts evacuating people living in the low-lying areas close to the river when the level reaches 206 metres. But an official said that no fresh evacuation was planned on Thursday as people were already in relief camps. Earlier this month, many areas were submerged and thousands of people were moved to relief camps by the government. The water level rose to a record high of 208.66 metres on July 13 and has been fluctuating since then. But it has mostly stayed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Around 41,000 people living close to the river are vulnerable and need to be evacuated when the Yamuna hits the 206-metre mark, according to Delhi government protocol.

The water level of the Yamuna at 7 p.m. on Thursday was 205.99 metres and crossed the 206-metre mark at 8 p.m. It is likely to come down to 205.65 metres by 5 a.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to demand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the Delhi government’s “failure in flood management”. BJP-affiliated members of the New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday passed a censure motion against Mr. Kejriwal during a council meeting. The BJP leaders claimed that the Chief Minister was caught napping while floods were taking place in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT