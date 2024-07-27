Yamuna froth: Delhi asks Centre to instruct Haryana, Uttar Pradesh not to release residue into river

Taking note of the froth in the heavily polluted Yamuna River in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on July 26, asked the Centre to instruct Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that industries do not release untreated residue into the river.

The government is concerned about the sudden rise in pollution levels in Yamuna and has taken "urgent measures" to control the situation, the ruling AAP said in a statement.

"This problem has occurred all of a sudden owing to excessive industrial waste being released from U.P. and Haryana that is entering Delhi through river Yamuna," the statement claimed.

“The Centre should immediately put in place measures to ensure that industries operating in the two States do not release their residues in Yamuna without proper treatment,” the AAP said.

“Yamuna is Delhi’s lifeline and unlike other States, the people living in the city depend entirely on the river for their day-to-day sustenance,” it said.

"Ever since the BJP has come to power in the Centre, it has been creating hurdles for the people of Delhi," charged the AAP saying that the Centre should issue strict directions to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Governments to immediately "ban" such polluting industries.

