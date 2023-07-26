HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamuna flows above danger mark, river level likely to rise

Delhi BJP unit holds protest against AAP government’s ‘mismanagement’ in dealing with floods

July 26, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A resident of Yamuna Bazar near the river bank.

A resident of Yamuna Bazar near the river bank. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi, which dipped slightly on Tuesday, is expected to rise again on Wednesday, the Central Water Commission said. The river continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level of the river was predicted to rise to 205.47 metres between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit protested near DDU Marg against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s “mismanagement” in dealing with the floods.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the city had to suffer floods for the first time in 45 years due to the “negligence and corruption” on the part of the Delhi government.

Related Topics

Delhi / rains / flood / rivers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.