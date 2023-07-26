Yamuna flows above danger mark, river level likely to rise

July 26, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi, which dipped slightly on Tuesday, is expected to rise again on Wednesday, the Central Water Commission said. The river continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level of the river was predicted to rise to 205.47 metres between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit protested near DDU Marg against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s “mismanagement” in dealing with the floods.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the city had to suffer floods for the first time in 45 years due to the “negligence and corruption” on the part of the Delhi government.