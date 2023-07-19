Yamuna finally below danger mark; water supply restored

July 19, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi fell below the ‘danger mark’ on Tuesday. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on July 10 and stayed above it till Tuesday evening. The Yamuna level, which touched a record high of 208.66 metres on July 13, was down to 205.30 metres by 8 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to reduce further, according to the Central Water Commission.

All three water treatment plants — Okhla, Chandrawal, and Wazirabad — which were shut down due to the floods, are now fully operational, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Somnath Bharti said, adding that the water supply in the Capital has been restored completely.

The Delhi government on Tuesday introduced a helpline number to report snake sightings in light of reports about floodwaters bringing reptiles inside houses.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena said the administration is working to pump water out of Rajghat and Shantivan. “We have deployed 10 machines to pump the water out. In two to three days, we will be able to restore Rajghat completely,” he said.

Residents count losses

Residents in several flood-affected areas have been counting their losses amid the muck and silt that the receding floodwaters have left behind.

Rekha Kumari, 21, who earns a living by giving sewing lessons, said, “I had close to 15 sewing machines, all of which were washed away. Who will replace them?” The Yamuna Khadar resident had on Monday waded through knee-deep silt to reach her jhuggi, only to find her sewing machines missing.

In south-west Delhi’s Khel Gaon, one resident said he paid out of his own pocket to retrieve his cattle, which had gone missing in the floods.

The municipality has so far removed 1,300 animal carcasses from the flood-affected areas.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his Bengaluru visit, terming him a “part-time Chief Minister”. In response, Mr. Bharti accused the BJP of indulging in “petty politics” instead of working for the public’s welfare.

