Yamuna e-way accident: minor sisters await news on parents

At a ward in Jewar’s Kailash Hospital, three minor sisters wait for their mother whom they have not seen ever since the bus they were travelling on met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday morning.

Their father was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Their mother was declared brought dead.

“The children are just three, six and 12 years old. We do not have the courage to tell them about their mother. Their father is also undergoing treatment. The children are being looked after in a room located on the third floor of the hospital. We have informed their family members about the incident,” said a staff member of Kailash Hospital.

Anjali, the eldest sister, said that the family had booked the upper berth in the bus for ₹1,000.

“My parents [Santosh and Suman] were sleeping while sitting... they made us sleep on the berth. All of sudden, I heard passengers screaming. My youngest sister fell out of the bus through the window and my mother was bleeding profusely. We were rushed to the hospital. The doctors said my mother is in the ICU,” said Anjali.

Santosh and his wife Suman used to work in an export factory in Delhi.

They had gone to their hometown in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, for Holi and were coming back when the accident took place.

Thrown off berths

The non-AC private bus, which rammed into a moving truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, was running at full capacity.

Eight people were killed and 29 others injured.

The bus passengers were sleeping at the time of the incident. The impact threw off passengers from the upper berths, which got dislocated and fell on passengers in the lower berths.

Another deceased Asad, (12), also a resident of Jalaun, was coming to Delhi with his father to visit a doctor at AIIMS for leg treatment.

‘What will I tell my wife?’

“I was with my son on the upper berth when it collapsed with a huge sound. My son fell to the floor and suffered serious head injuries. What will I tell my wife?... she was expecting her son to get well soon and come back,” said Jahid.

Jai Pal Singh, a security guard, suffered injuries to his legs. He said that the bus was going over 120 km per hour when it hit the truck.

“I woke up at Jewar toll plaza and was scrolling through my phone when the bus hit the truck accompanied by screeching of tyres. My head was tangled in some iron rods, but somehow I managed to come out of the bus,” said Mr. Singh, who hails from Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh.