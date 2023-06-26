Yamuna cleaning: L-G-led panel identifies new thrust areas

June 26, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The High Level Committee (HLC) on Yamuna rejuvenation, headed by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, has identified new thrust areas in its efforts to clean the river, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Apart from working on eight existing action points, the panel has identified some new ones, namely delinking of sewerage lines and storm water drains, prevention of dumping of waste from the bridges across the river and de-silting of sewer lines below 1 m diameter, according to an official.

The new action plans were explained during the recent fifth HLC meeting.

