Yamuna cleaning: Delhi CM meets DJB officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials on the swift implementation of a concrete plan to clean up the Yamuna and reduce 90% pollution by March 2023.

The DJB presented a detailed action plan on the reuse of around 400 MGD against the existing capacity of 90 MGD of water as well as various steps that will be taken to improve the quality of the existing STPs, including upgrading all the equipment in the STPs.

The DJB’s action plan seeks to reduce 90% pollution in the Yamuna by March 2023 and all the steps will have different milestones to be completed by March 2021, 2022 and 2023.

According to the government, the DJB said four major interventions devised for the cleaning up of the Yamuna would include treating of around 150 MGD of polluted water coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by natural wetlands and aeration method.

It would also consist of trapping waste water in small or big drains at STPs, steps would be taken to improve the quality of the existing STPs and all the sludge and the septage from the septic tanks across Delhi will be collected by the DJB for reuse in bio-gas plants to generate electricity and gas.