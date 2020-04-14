‘Yamuna cleaner due to lockdown’

The quality of water in the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna has increased due to “complete reduction in industrial pollutants” in the river during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to an analysis report of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Increased discharge

An increased discharge of water from Haryana to Delhi has also aided the process, said DJB officials.

The report accessed by The Hindu shows that the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels at two points along the river is above 5 mg/L, which is the recommended level of DO for bathing in a river.

“Due to complete reduction of industrial pollutants in river; the self purification capacity of the river has improved considerably,” the DJB report said.

According to the report, the DO levels of the river is nil in Majnu Ka Tilla, but it is 5.6 mg/L near Geeta Colony Bridge, 3.2 mg/L near Nizamuddin Bridge, and 5.2 mg/L near Okhla Barrage in Kalindi Kunj.

The quality of water increases with the increase in the DO levels. Yamuna enters Delhi in Palla and then travels downstream through Wazirabad and Majnu Ka Tilla to Okhla. “During April, May, June (summer) the DO levels are usually nil in Yamuna in all these areas,” a DJB official said. Also, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand, another parameter which is used to measure the quality of the water, is better at multiple points, according to the report.