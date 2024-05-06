Yadav takes over as interim chief of Delhi Congress, says ‘challenging times’ for party

May 06, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Devender Yadav on Sunday formally took over as the interim president of the Delhi Congress and urged workers to stand by the party, which he said is going through its “most challenging” times.

Mr. Yadav took charge a day after the party’s former Delhi chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely, joined the BJP for a second time. He had quit the BJP in 2018 to rejoin the Congress.

Mr. Lovely had resigned as the Delhi Congress president on April 28 citing the lack of a “free hand” to run party affairs.

The former Congress chief had also expressed reservations on the seat-sharing pact with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Sabha tickets to “outsiders” like Udit Raj, a BJP turncoat, from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Saturday after Mr. Lovely’s induction into the BJP, Mr. Yadav had called him an “opportunist” and said there was no place for “cheaters” in the Congress.

Addressing Congress workers at the party headquarters here, Mr. Yadav said, “The Congress is our mother, who needs us now. It’s our duty to stand by the family when times are hard. My shoulders are strong. I am determined to face the challenge. I will show how to strengthen the Congress in Delhi.”

‘Stand by party’

Mr. Yadav said he never expected to be elevated to this position after starting as a booth-level worker.

“If an ordinary worker like me could be entrusted with such a big job, it shows that the party leadership gives big responsibility to those who show commitment and determination to strengthen it,” Mr. Yadav said.

He also slammed the BJP for its “divisive politics” and bid to “tarnish” the country’s Constitution.

“The Congress will have to play a decisive role to protect the Constitution,” he told the party workers urging them to ensure the victory of the Congress and other INDIA bloc candidates in the Capital in the Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress has entered into a 3-4 seat arrangement with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the May 25 Lok Sabha election.

He appealed to the Congress workers to reach out to all sections of people to eradicate the “divisive politics” of the BJP.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken said Mr. Yadav has been appointed to the Delhi Congress chief’s post at the most difficult time for the party. “But, he has the competence to lead the party to victory not only in the Lok Sabha election but also in the 2025 Delhi Assembly poll,” he said.

