GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug making unit busted; CEO, five others arrested

Updated - September 28, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

A factory manufacturing and supplying Xanax in Delhi-NCR region was busted by the Crime Branch, and six persons, including the CEO of a herbal healthcare company, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajender Kumar Mishra, Ram Ashish Maurya, Deepak Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, who were involved in supplying the drug. Two others, Naveen Aggarwal and Anand Kumar, were owners of different factories.

Mr. Aggarwal owns two companies namely Nutriley Pvt. Ltd. and Biocase Foods & Extracts Pvt. Ltd in Hisar, Haryana. He is also a recipient of the Indian Achiever’s Award and was given the ‘CEO of the Year’ award last year, police said. Mr. Anand Kumar owns a pharmaceutical company, Sakshi Enterprises Ltd and was also involved in trading the substances, DCP (crime) Amit Goel said.

Police said that Alprazolam (Xanax) — a psychotropic drug — was allegedly manufactured in a unit of Biocase Foods and Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Earlier this year on March 23, after a tip-off police arrested Mr. Mishra from Delhi’s Brijpuri and busted the supply chain. Around 18 kg of Alprazolam powder was recovered from his possession, police said. During interrogation, Mr. Mishra disclosed that he was a carrier and procured Alprazolam from Mr. Maurya, a resident of Brijpuri and delivered them to Mr. Anand, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

Further raids were conducted to arrest Mr. Maurya and Mr. Anand and ₹1 crore was recovered from their houses, Mr. Goel said. Subsequently, Mr. Deepak Kumar was arrested who disclosed that Alprazolam powder was manufactured at the factory owned by Mr. Aggarwal. After his arrest, the police and forensic teams found traces of Alprazolam powder during a search of the factory, the DCP said.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:53 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.