Wrong injection claims life of teen; doctor held

A 13-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming wrong medicines, the police said on Thursday.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said 47-year-old accused doctor Banshi Lal, who ran a clinic in Sanjay Colony, has been arrested. The complaint was received from the victim’s father, Bachchu Paswan.
“Paswan from Bhati Mines said his daughter died because of wrong medicines and injections given by Lal,” Mr. Thakur said.
During enquiry, the police said Lal produced an ayurvedic degree, which was verified from the department concerned. “It was revealed that Lal never obtained any qualifications and is not entitled to practice any system of medicine,” Mr. Thakur added.
Subsequently, a case under Sections 304 and 419 of the IPC & 27 DMC Act was registered on Wednesday. “Lal was produced before the court and then sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said, adding that further investigation is under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.