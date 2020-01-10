Wrong injection claims life of teen; doctor held

A 13-year-old girl died after allegedly consuming wrong medicines, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said 47-year-old accused doctor Banshi Lal, who ran a clinic in Sanjay Colony, has been arrested. The complaint was received from the victim’s father, Bachchu Paswan.

“Paswan from Bhati Mines said his daughter died because of wrong medicines and injections given by Lal,” Mr. Thakur said.

During enquiry, the police said Lal produced an ayurvedic degree, which was verified from the department concerned. “It was revealed that Lal never obtained any qualifications and is not entitled to practice any system of medicine,” Mr. Thakur added.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 304 and 419 of the IPC & 27 DMC Act was registered on Wednesday. “Lal was produced before the court and then sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said, adding that further investigation is under way.