Wrestlers postpone press meet after police impose Section 144 CrPC at Rajghat

August 11, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday postponed their press conference scheduled to be held at Rajghat after Delhi Police invoked Section 144 of the CrPC in prominent locations, including Rajghat, in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

More than two months after their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ended, the wrestlers had on Wednesday night announced the press conference. However, just hours after the announcement, Delhi Police announced the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Sanjay Kumar Sain said in a midnight post on X, formerly Twitter.

The police also increased security deployment around Rajghat. A senior police officer said, “We had deployed about 35-40 personnel at Rajghat and there was no law and order situation in the area.”

In a post on X, Ms. Phogat said, “The police have imposed Section 144 at Rajghat and stopped us from holding a press conference. Will finalise the time and place of the next press meet soon.” Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Malik’s mother Sudesh Malik said that the wrestlers were going to talk about the WFI elections. “He [Mr. Singh] is interfering in the election process of the WFI and they [the wrestlers] were going to raise their voice against this,” she said.