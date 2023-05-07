Wrestlers hope to amplify protest with  mahapanchayat today

May 07, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

Protesting wrestlers are hoping that the khap mahapanchayat scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Sunday will help get more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting for the last two weeks demanding the sacking of Mr. Singh as WFI chief and his arrest because of alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

“Today is the 14th day of our sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar...we would like to thank the entire country for standing with us in this fight for justice,” said Ms. Phogat on Saturday, urging supporters to be peaceful on Sunday so that “bad elements” do not hijack the protest.

“Tomorrow, a lot of people are expected to join us from villages... khap panchayats, kisan and mazdoor unions, student organisations to support us. We appeal to everyone to be peaceful,” said the Asian Games gold medallist.

Mr. Punia appealed to the countrymen to observe a candlelight march at 7 p.m. on Sunday to show solidarity. He said two committees formed to advise them have the full authority to decide their future course of action. “The entire framework of the protest will be decided by the committee,” the Olympic medallist said.

Political support

Political support for the protesters kept pouring in on Saturday. While CPI leader D. Raja met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with their cause, former Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief.

In a tweet, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” and asked whether the Mr. Singh is so important electorally in Uttar Pradesh that he cannot be removed from the post till the probe is over. Aam Aadmi Party workers also staged a protest in Mumbai demanding action.