Wrestlers didn’t make hate speech or commit cognisable offence: Delhi Police to court

June 10, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation, didn’t make any hate speech or commit any cognisable offence, Delhi Police told a local court on Friday.

In an Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted before the court in response to a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the wrestlers for “levelling false allegations” against Mr. Singh, the police said the wrestlers were not seen raising slogans in the video evidence provided by the complainant, Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

Citing video evidence, the complaint had stated that hate speeches were made by the protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, against the WFI chief.

Mr. Nauhatiya, who claims to be the national chief of the Atal Jan Party, had also alleged that slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The court on May 25 had asked the police to submit a detailed report in the matter.

Urging the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika to dismiss the application of Mr. Nauhatiya, the police said that the applicant’s allegations about hate speeches made by wrestlers against the Prime Minister actually turned out to be slogans raised by some Sikh protesters who were present at the protest site.

The court has listed the matter for further arguments on July 7.

Following a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, the wrestlers had agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15. The protest was withdrawn after the government assured them that a chargesheet will be filed against the WFI chief and elections to the federation will also be conducted by the end of this month.

After the meeting, Ms. Malik and Mr. Punia had said they have also been given assurance that the FIRs lodged against them will be withdrawn.

At the crime scene

Earlier in the day, a female wrestler, along with woman constables, had gone to the WFI office to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime, DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said. The WFI office is housed in Mr. Singh’s official residence.

The DCP dismissed media reports claiming that a female wrestler was taken to Mr. Singh’s residence.

A senior police officer said, “Around 1.30 p.m., the wrestler was asked to recall the incidents that took place inside the premises. The team left after 30 minutes,” the officer said.

“They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment,” the police officer said.

Expressing her disappointment over media reports that claimed that the wrestlers had reached the WFI office for a compromise, Ms. Phogat said, “A female wrestler had gone to the crime scene for police investigation. However, the media ran the news as if she had gone there for a compromise.”