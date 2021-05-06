Wrestler’s death: raids on in search of Olympian

Search for Sushil Kumar under way

Delhi police raided several locations in Delhi-NCR in search of Olympian Sushil Kumar and others, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

The officer said that during the raid, Mr. Kumar was found missing. His role came under the scanner in the murder case after the statements of victims were recorded and CCTV footage were analysed.

On Wednesday, three wrestlers were brutally assaulted by a group of men inside Chhatrasal Stadium here. The injured wrestlers were hospitalised where Sagar succumbed to injuries. The other two persons are currently undergoing treatment.

The police said that Mr. Kumar’s last location was traced to Uttrakhand and then his phone was switched off. They have sent teams to all possible locations in search of him.

“We arrested one Prince Dalal (24) from Jhajjar, Haryana, and a gun was was recovered. It was found that the scuffle ensued over some property dispute. We have recovered CCTV footage from the stadium and are identifying suspects,” said the officer.