Wrestler’s death: more police deployed at stadium

21 May 2021 23:21 IST

Officers’ team reaches Punjab looking for accused Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police has deployed an armed reserve police force at the entry gate of Chhatrasal Stadium and all security guards at the gates have been replaced with new ones. The move came after a brawl broke out inside the north-west Delhi stadium that led to the death of a wrestler earlier this month.

A senior officer said the deployment of a reserve police force is part of a precautionary measure. After the incident, the police had a meeting with the management of the stadium over security measures.

New security agency

“There was a recommendation to change the private security guards at the stadium gate because, on the day of the incident, the earlier ones didn’t inform the police about the brawl immediately. A new private security agency has been given the charge of security at the main gate and it has been briefed by the management over the entry of visitors,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a police team reached Bhatinda in Punjab after wrestler Sushil Kumar was spotted in the city.

“The Delhi Police team, along with Punjab Police, questioned the man who was identified after scanning ID through which a SIM card was activated. We have got some leads stating that Sushil was spotted in Mohali on Friday afternoon,” said the officer. More than 15 police teams are on the lookout for Mr. Kumar in four States. “Delhi Police raided several gyms [akharas] in Haryana in search of Sushil’s associates. His father-in-law was also questioned. We are gathering details of the properties owned by Sushil in Delhi-NCR. The brawl that happened inside the stadium was over a property dispute,” added the officer.

On May 17, the police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to help catch the Olympic medalist and ₹50,000 for co-accused Ajay.

Kumar, employed with Indian Railways, was presently on deputation as an Officer on Special Duty at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place on May 3 and 4 midnight. Wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, died while three others suffered injuries.