Wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

05 October 2021 01:18 IST

‘Police have withheld witnesses’ statements to build false case’

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

In his bail application filed by advocate Pradeep Rana, the wrestler stated that he has been falsely implicated and incarcerated in jail since June 2.

Vested interest

Mr. Kumar’s lawyer stated that the “demise of a budding wrestler has been sensationalised and the same is being exploited against the present applicant by parties with vested interest”.

The application further said that “the police left no stone unturned” to present a “false and guilty image” of Mr. Kumar and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.

“They [police] had even gone to the point of painting a grotesque image of the accused where he was said to be a gangster himself and even questions were raised against his antecedents,” the application stated.

The application alleged that the investigating agency, “to build a false case”, has withheld the statements of witnesses. It also said that the video footage, the police have relied on, has been taken on a phone whose “ownership is a big mystery”. Mr. Kumar, along with others had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries.

The Delhi police had filed an FIR against the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand will hear the bail application on Tuesday.