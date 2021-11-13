Wrestler murder: city police nab coach, aide from Dwarka

In the net: The accused, Pawan Barak (right) and Sachin Dahiya, in police custody.

New Delhi

13 November 2021

Accomplice found previously involved in two cases under Arms Act: police

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested two persons, including the head coach of a wrestling academy in Haryana’s Sonipat district, in connection with the murder of trainee wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her 18-year-old brother, Suraj, at the academy two days ago.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the accused — Pawan Barak, 25, and his accomplice Sachin Dahiya, 23 — were arrested from the city’s Dwarka area and one licensed revolver was recovered from their possession. While Pawan is a resident of Baland village in Rohtak, Sachin is a resident of Sonipat’s Kharkhoda village.

Sachin was found previously involved in two cases under the Arms Act and he was arrested in one of those cases by the Crime Branch, Rohtak, said the police.

₹1 lakh reward

The Haryana police had on Thursday arrested Pawan’s wife Sujata and his brother-in-law Amit in connection with the incident. The police had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh on information on the whereabouts of Pawan.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., 20-year-old Nisha and her brother were allegedly shot dead by Pawan and his relatives inside the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat’s Halalpur village. Their mother also sustained gunshot injuries and is being treated at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak.

According to the mother’s statement, Nisha started complaining about three months ago that her coach Pawan was molesting her inside the academy where she was training. On the day of the incident too, according to the mother, the coach had molested Nisha and threatened her of dire consequences if she told about it to anyone.

Nisha’s body was found near the gate of the academy and Suraj’s body was found around 500 metres away. Angry over the incident, the villagers of Halalpur had set fire to the academy.