Would AAP-Congress pact have defeated BJP?

Ahead the 2019 Lok Sabha poll in Delhi, one of the hottest topics of discussion was whether AAP and the Congress would form an alliance to defeat the BJP.

Pre and post poll

The pre-poll arithmetic suggested that AAP-Congress pact would be able to put up a tough fight, however, the post-poll data suggests otherwise.

The combined vote percentage of AAP and Congress in each of the seven seats is less than the vote percentage of BJP in each seat. However, voters could have behaved in a different reacting to an alliance.

According to data, the closest the alliance would have come of defeating BJP would have been in Chandni Chowk where Congress got 29.09% of the votes and AAP 14.9% but the combined would have still fallen short of BJP, which won 53.28% of the votes by 9.29%. The alliance did not materialise as AAP did not take up Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s offer of four of the seven seats for the former in Delhi.

AAP demanded an alliance in Haryana and Chandigarh, which was turned down by the Congress.

According to the data, the alliance would have performed the worst in West Delhi where AAP, Congress, together got only 37.38% of the votes, while BJP got 60.06% of the votes.