‘Worse than hell’: Delhi L-G flags ‘poor’ living conditions of west Delhi residents

Published - September 20, 2024 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena during an inspection in Nangloi.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena during an inspection in Nangloi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena in a statement on Thursday flagged the poor living conditions in west Delhi, claiming that the “neglect” on the part of the Delhi government has forced residents of the area to “live a life worse than hell”.

Mr. Saxena visited areas including Mundka, Nangloi, Ranikhedia, Ranjhola, Karala and Kanjhawala as part of his inspection, which came after multiple requests from residents, civil organisations. He was accompanied by North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandoliya.

Posting on X after his visit, he said, “There are 2-3 feet deep potholes and extinct roads submerged in sewer water, overflowing drains filled with silt due to the lack of cleaning for years, knee-deep stinking water mixed with rotting garbage, backflowing sewer lines, and hundreds of helpless people expressing their anger and resentment amidst poisonous insects and mosquitos.”

The L-G also pointed out that the most adversely affect class of the government’s “mismanagement” was seen to be daily wage labourers, street vendors, women, the elderly, and children. He added that during the inspection, locals and children shared their helplessness at the situation.

“In this vast area, roads were mostly broken and there were no street lights. Buses, cars and two-wheelers were facing severe difficulties even while travelling a short distance. As a result of years of neglect, the industrial areas in the region have turned into dumping grounds of municipal waste and dangerous water-filled pits,” he said.

During his inspection, he also noted the “failure of transferred subjects” like the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

“I had earlier also drawn the attention of the Chief Minister many times, especially after visiting Sangam Vihar, Kalandar Colony, Kiradi and Burari, towards the poor condition of the people and its solution. I once again draw the attenion of the Chief Minister and Chief Minister Designate to this and request them to pay immediate attention,” Mr. Saxena said.

‘Creating obstacles

Responding to Mr. Saxena’s allegations, AAP in a statement said, “The L-G has consistently created obstacles in the functioning of the elected government, resulting in avoidable delays. His only role in Delhi has been to sabotage the works undertaken by the AAP government for the citizens of Delhi.”

“If not for the constant disruptions caused by the L-G either directly or through officers, the desilting and sewerage work throughout Delhi would have been completed before the onset of the monsoon in Delhi,” the statement read.

The party said the government would “ensure no work shall suffer”. “The sewerage and desilting work in west Delhi, which is ongoing, shall also be completed soon,” it said.

