Worried about law and order in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 18 said that he was worried about the law and order situation in the national capital. “We want that peace be maintained; everyone has a right to protest but not to damage public property and harm others,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

“I also want to say that all this is happening at a time when the AAP is poised to win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The AAP has nothing to gain and much to lose from such violence and incidents being triggered by the opposition. What will the AAP gain from such incidents? It is clear that those who think such incidents can help them in the elections are doing so and fanning them,” said the Chief Minister.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said they are creating violence to help their electoral prospects. “Everyone knows who is capable of such incidents in Delhi and the country; that is all I will say about what is happening,” he said.

Government schemes

On the Delhi government’s Advocate Welfare Scheme, the Chief Minister said the government will provide medical and life insurance in addition to providing e-libraries, crèches at city courts.

“We have also taken a decision regarding raising circle rates of agricultural land in Delhi. These have been raised to be between ₹2.25 crore and ₹5 crore. These rates were last raised in the year 2008,” said the CM.