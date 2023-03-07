HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worried about country's sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

"Everyone knows that government schools and hospitals are in a bad shape... But two people — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — who improved these government schools and hospitals are in jail," Arvind Kejriwal said.

March 07, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi, on March 7, 2023.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi, on March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 7 said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country. "Everyone knows that government schools and hospitals are in a bad shape... But two people — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — who improved these government schools and hospitals are in jail," he said.

The Chief Minister said it is worrisome that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned those doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced.

"On Holi, I will meditate and pray for improving the sorry state of affairs in the country. If you also feel the Prime Minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival," he said.

"I am not worried about Sisodia and Jain being in jail. They are brave people who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But the state of affairs in the country worries me," Mr. Kejriwal added.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday. Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case. Both of them recently tendered their resignations from the Cabinet.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / politics / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.