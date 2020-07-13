Delhi

Watch | World’s largest COVID Care Centre inaugurated in Delhi

The Hindu Net Desk 13 July 2020 14:31 IST
Updated: 13 July 2020 14:31 IST

A video on the world's largest COVID Care Centre in Delhi

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi was inaugurated on July 5, 2020. It has been built on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhatarpur. It is said to be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is the nodal agency operating the centre.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National Health Videos Multimedia Delhi
New Delhi
disease
viral diseases
health treatment
health