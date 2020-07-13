Delhi
13 July 2020 14:31 IST
Comments
Watch | World’s largest COVID Care Centre inaugurated in Delhi
Updated: 13 July 2020 14:31 IST
A video on the world's largest COVID Care Centre in Delhi
The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi was inaugurated on July 5, 2020. It has been built on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhatarpur. It is said to be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is the nodal agency operating the centre.
