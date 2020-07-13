Watch | World’s largest COVID Care Centre inaugurated in Delhi

13 July 2020 14:31 IST

A video on the world's largest COVID Care Centre in Delhi

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi was inaugurated on July 5, 2020. It has been built on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhatarpur. It is said to be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is the nodal agency operating the centre.

