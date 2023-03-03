World should consider Delhi as hub of education: CM Arvind Kejriwal

March 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi has a uniform education system in both private and government schools where equal facilities are being provided to students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He also said that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the "hub of education".

The Chief Minister was speaking during the 'Excellence in Education' award programme here where several students were awarded under various categories.

"Delhi has a uniform education system in private and government schools. There is no inequality in our education system. It is our government which bridged the gap between government and private schools. We will also fix the MCD schools gradually and all our councillors will work hard to improve them. We have around 1,800 MCD schools and they are in very bad condition. Our aim is that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the hub of education," he underlined.

Handing over the awards, CM Kejriwal said transformation of the education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of teachers, students and parents.

“When we started parent-teachers meetings at government schools, parents of the underprivileged students appreciated how we invited them inside the school premises and treated them with respect. The education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of the teachers, students and parents,” he said.

Congratulating the schools and the students who received the awards this year, he said, "Within the last six or seven years, these awards have elevated in prestige so much that it is considered a badge of honour by the people and the entire education system."

To promote the achievements of students and schools in Delhi, the AAP government on Friday presented the 'Excellence in Education Awards' to 239 students of class 10 and class 12 from 33 schools.

The 'Excellence in Education Awards' was instituted in 2015 and since then, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has been honouring its best schools and meritorious students every year. The scheme aims at inculcating "a spirit of healthy competition" among the schools and the students, according to DoE.

Cash award of ₹1 lakh was given to the best state government school and an amount of ₹50,000 each was awarded to 11 schools for being the "best government school in district". Students with highest grades were awarded with silver medal certificates and cash award of ₹5,000 each.