‘World-class skill centres to be set up for training’

NEW DELHI

06 November 2020 00:38 IST

It will identify future-centric jobs: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, which is being set up by the Delhi government, should aim at developing the capacity of enrolling at least 1.25 lakh students every year.

This number, he said, would include short-term, long-term, diploma, degree and Ph.D courses.

The Minister said world-class skill centres will be set up to provide skill-based training and degrees. It will also cater to the students by identifying future-centric jobs. He also announced that the Tool Engineering College of Delhi, GB Pant Engineering College, ITI and Skill Training Centres will be brought under the ambit of the university. “GB Pant Engineering College will get the status of constituent college of the university and new courses will be introduced in the engineering college as well,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that ₹526 crore will be spent on a modern, sprawling campus for the college and the goal is to enroll at least 1,000 students annually.

Mr. Sisodia said the purpose of establishing this university is to fix the existing gap in the country by upskilling students and readying future-entrepreneurs of the country. “We will set up a competent solution-based research team which will work to fill the gap between existing and future jobs by diligently carrying out market research for job creation,” he said.

The Minister added that there will also be an industry tie-up unit that will focus on forging strong ties with different industry partners, and provide employment opportunities to every student at the university. “This unit will act as a support framework to facilitate internships, placements, and offer entrepreneurship and start-up opportunities to students who want to start their own businesses,” Mr. Sisodia said.