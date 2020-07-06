Worksheets on WhatsApp, classes on YouTube begin

The Delhi government on Monday rolled out its remote teaching programme in schools so that students do not lose out on learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students from Class KG to Class VIII were sent worksheets via WhatsApp and students of Class XII attended live classes streamed on YouTube.

The government said that over four lakh students accessed the worksheets sent on class-level WhatsApp groups on Day 1 and over 1.35 lakh students of Class XII accessed the live YouTube classes taken by the teachers.

“Students from KG to Class VIII received their first worksheet which they will now receive everyday. It contains engaging, syllabus agnostic activities to promote reading, writing, basic numeracy and happiness among children,” the government said. Students in Class IX and X received worksheets for Hindi, science and maths on Monday and will receive two-three worksheets everyday, the government added. For those students who do not have access to WhatsApp, teachers will handover printouts of worksheets to the parents on a weekly basis.

Speaking about the initiative, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that it is very important to engage creatively with the students on digital platforms, adding that teachers have created very engaging content.

“Parents need to keep supporting the government in this initiative so that every child can learn. During this pandemic, a huge number of students and their parents have shown great interest in online learning. This has raised the confidence of the teachers who are working hard to reach out to every child,” Mr. Sisodia said.