Working with inadequate safety gear, say CATS ambulance staff

Drivers and emergency medical technician staff of CATS ambulances alleged that they are not being provided with adequate safety gear and are scared for their lives while transporting patients.

A driver, on condition of anonymity, alleged that the quality of masks, gloves and sanitisers is poor and the amount inadequate. “There is no Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit — which is used especially, when dealing with COVID-19 suspects or positive cases — given to us. The sanitisers which are given to us are mixed with water. The ambulances are not fumigated and disinfectant is not sprayed,” he alleged.

Lack of measures

Elaborating on the hazards of lack of these measures, he said that if a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 is transported to a hospital and the next call is for a pregnant woman, “in such a case, if the ambulance is not sanitised, it can be dangerous not only for us staffers but also for other patients”.

CATS ambulance staff union president Narender Lakra said that drivers and EMT staff are scared to drive and are worried for their lives but are working because of monetary needs. He also said that of 264 ambulances, only about 100 are operational and running on the road. “At the time when they should be operational to the maximum, only one-third of them are running. The reason is that most of them need repairs,” he said.

Punished for protesting

A driver, identified as Sunil Kumar, alleged that he has not been getting work since he raised his voice against inadequate safety gear on March 17. “A couple of us gathered and protested demanding safety gear. The authorities got to know and told me that that we will not get work anymore and since then, I haven’t been called,” he alleged.

Sources said that according to an internal report prepared everyday, at 4 p.m., there were 130 calls received regarding COVID-19 cases but only about 40 CATS ambulances were operational across the Capital.

Adding to the fear, Mr. Lakra, claimed that one EMT staff has been tested positive but the claim has been denied by GVK-EMRI Pvt Ltd State head Manish Tinku. The Delhi government has outsourced operation and maintenance of CATS ambulances to this private company.

Denying all claims, Mr. Tinku said that protective gear like masks, gloves and sanitisers were provided to all staffers in all ambulances. “The PPE kits are limited but so far, about 250 cases of COVID-19 have been transported and the kit was provided to the staffers. More sanitisers are being purchased,” he said.

Mr. Tinku also said that about 200 CATS ambulances are supposed to operate in the Capital, of which 130 are operational. “The number 264 is old. Also, 50 of 70 which are not operational are due for repairs. We have taken special permission from the government for three workshops which have started helping us since Monday for repairs,” he added.