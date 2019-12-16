Working towards providing 24-hour tap water: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a public gathering at Delhi Cantonment constituency on Sunday said that his government was working on providing 24-hour tap water supply to the people of Delhi.

“When our government was formed, only 58% of Delhi had water pipeline connections and we have installed water connections in around 93% of Delhi. My second aim is to provide 24-hour water and I have been working on planning the provision of 24-hour non-polluted tap water supply to all the residents of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that his government had also worked out a plan to clean the Yamuna in the next five years.

‘Vote for work done’

Mr. Kejriwal said that in the last 70 years no other government has had the audacity to ask for votes on the basis of the work that they have done during their tenure. “AAP is the first party which is appealing for votes on the work that it has done in Delhi in the last five years. Instead of giving speeches, we ask the people of Delhi about our work and their positive responses assure us that our efforts have made them happy,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

‘Pro-people schemes’

Addressing those who criticise AAP for providing free power and water to the people, Mr. Kejriwal said: “People asked how Kejriwal had given everything for free, but they failed to understand that all this have been possible because I have been spending the money saved from being lost in corruption on pro-people schemes. I am spending money on providing quality life to the people and not on myself.”