‘Working on SOP for movement of labourers’

The police and the government are working on standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of migrant labourers and other stranded people after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines regarding the same, said officials on Thursday.

They are in regular contact with the officials of other States, the police said. The MHA on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines to help migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in different parts of the country reach their respective home towns.

“The government and the police are finalising its modalities and working on the SOP,” said Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa. The inter-State movement of these people will be facilitated by the State/UT governments by road only, the order stated.

“People will have to register themselves so that their movements till their homes can be regulated. Till the time your SOP is being finalised, we request you to not pay attention to any social media posts. The police will take strict actions against people for spreading rumours,” Mr. Randhawa said.