  ‘Working on projects announced in last budget to give 20 lakh jobs’ 

A day after presenting the Delhi budget 2023-2024, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in an interview with The Hindu said that there was no mention of last budget’s promise of 20 lakh jobs in five years in this year’s budget speech as projects announced for that were stalled by the MCD. When asked about initiatives not connected to the MCD, he said the government was working on them. Excerpts:

How do you think this budget will help create a Delhi of the future?

The nine projects I announced in the budget speech to create a ‘clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi’ including, upgradation and beautification of the entire 1,400 km of PWD road network, construction of 26 new flyovers, underpasses and bridges, construction of three double-decker flyovers and others will create a Delhi of the future.

Going ahead, what are the main financial challenges?

The Centre has reduced Delhi’s share of the Central pool of taxes from ₹325 crore to zero. GST compensation has also been stopped. Apart from these two challenges, it’s a positive budget despite giving so many free schemes and subsidies.

Also, there is an increase in subsidies...

It is almost the same. The total subsidies are in the range of ₹4,000 crore. It was in the same range last year as well.

Last year’s budget was called the ‘Rozgar budget’ and the AAP government promised 20 lakh jobs in the next five years. But it found no mention in this year’s budget. Why?

We said that we will develop markets or introduce a ‘Food Truck Policy’ or host a shopping festival. The MCD [where AAP was not in power] had a role to play in all these projects because of which the initiatives didn’t take off. We will take up these projects again in the coming year..

But there are other projects in the ‘Rozgar budget’, like Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 (a job portal) and Delhi Bazaar, both online portals, which are not related to the MCD but still not implemented.

We are working on them and they are in the process.

Many of the projects that are part of this year’s budget were announced in the past. For example, the double-decker flyovers mentioned in the budget are already under construction, the plan to create Mahila Mohalla Clinics was also announced two years ago in the 2021 budget, as was training for construction workers announced in November 2022...

I think it happens in every budget. If the Education Department started the ‘Business Blasters’ and other schemes, they will be there in the last budget as well as this year’s. This entire budget was to make it clear that the focus of the government will be on making Delhi clean, beautiful, and modern.

The Opposition is also attacking the government saying that there’s nothing new in the budget…

If you are talking about new [announcements] then work on bus depots [announced in this year’s budget] has also been going on. But the fact is that by bringing together all initiatives we are helping convert Delhi into an urban city.

You said that there is a focus on creating a modern Delhi and that it needs more money for infrastructure. You said in the budget speech that the share of capital expenditure [for creating infrastructure] of the total budget has “risen” to 27.68%. But it has actually fallen, as the same was 29.17% as per last year’s budget estimates. In absolute terms also the capital expenditure has fallen to ₹21,817 crore this year, compared to ₹22,113 crore in the last budget...

It’s almost the same. But if you compare it with the revised estimates or the modifications that we passed yesterday [Wednesday], then there will be variations among the three. So maybe, we are [to say it has risen] comparing it to finally how much of the money allocated was spent.

With AAP coming to power in the MCD, there is a 33% increase in allocation to the civic body. The Opposition is accusing the AAP government of giving step-motherly treatment to the MCD when the BJP was in power. In the past as well, the spike in allotment for MCD was not this high. Any particular reason?

It’s a good thing that the MCD is getting this much money. We have given them money in the past too.

You have given different deadlines for clearing all three landfills, or making all roads pothole-free etc. But considering the government’s ongoing tussle with the L-G, would you be able to stick to the deadlines?

Problems will always be there. We will tackle them as they come. There is no straight-jacket formula.