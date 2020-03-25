Working from home is not an option for this private security guard

NEW DELHIAs restrictions on non-essential services are imposed across the country to contain the pandemic, for some like Roshan Kumar, “working from home” was not an option.

The sole breadwinner in a family of four, the private security guard was seen posted outside a financial services office in Kalkaji, which is now shut.

Kumar, a resident of Tughlakabad, said that he makes an hour-long journey by foot now as public transport has also been stopped due to the restrictions.

Travel by foot

“Earlier, I would take shared rides or even buses. However, now there is no means for me to travel except by foot. I start from my house around 8 a.m. as my shift starts at 9 p.m. and again in the evening after the shift is over, I start walking around 6 p.m., only to reach home around 7 p.m.,” the 26-year-old said.

With the safety mask on, Kumar’s routine these days are simply to spend hours sitting on the stairs near the office.

Even as patrolling teams go past him and tries to disperse gatherings of any kind, especially outside departmental stores and ATMs, Kumar said, “I asked my supervisor if we [guards] could take leaves during this period. But he said that we have to report every day, even on Sundays. So I come each day. These days there are hardly any people on the roads too due to the virus. But I need work, so I have to be present. I have my mask and get home-cooked food. That is all the precaution I can take.”

While adding that he had returned from his home town in Bihar a month ago, he said: “I got married and returned to Delhi last month. My wife is also in the city and I need to work for the family. I get around ₹400-₹500 a day, so I cannot afford to miss work.”