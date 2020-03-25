Working from home has been difficult and disorienting, says NGO worker

Gouri is now trying to find resource persons to carry out online sessions Gouri Rajagopal, who works for Transforming Rural India (TRI), has been doing her job from home in Malviya Nagar for the last two weeks. Being an NGO worker, her job involves engaging in multiple roles, including carrying out training programmes, recruitment drives and communications.

On April 1, the organisation was getting ready to induct a new set of people with a week-long induction programme. “The programme is very intensive. It involves meeting government officials at various levels, and makes the freshers understand what a typical work day would be like. The personal interactions help invigorate those participating in the programme. In the wake of the pandemic, all of this has to be carried out online,” lamented Ms. Gouri.

Currently, she is involved in figuring out what the new structure of the programme would look like, and finding resource persons to carry out online sessions.

‘Endless work’

“Usually, if I were at office, I could just go talk to my boss or speak to my colleagues. I can’t do that now...brainstorming is impossible while you are alone,” she said. Working from home has been difficult and disorienting, she said. “I don’t want to mix work and home... now there is no such thing as office timings and as a result work has started to spread across the day and is “seemingly endless,” she said.

To ensure that work goes on smoothly, she had to clear up her desk at home. She then decided to get a white board on which she could write the work schedule for a week. Apart from this, Ms. Gouri said that it is important for one to carry out activities. On her part, she is trying to exercise indoors, eat healthy food and being an extrovert, trying to find ways to exhaust herself. “It is the only thing that keeps me sane,” she said with a smile.