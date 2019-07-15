Workers of automotive company stage hunger strike

A large number of workers of an automotive company in Binola held a day-long hunger strike at mini-secretariat here on Sunday in support of their demands. The protest was supported by various workers and trade unions as well.

Inqlabi Mazdoor Kendra central committee member Shyambir Shukla, who was present at the protest venue, said, members of Shivam Auto Tech Limited had given a charter of demands to the management in May last year. But there is no consensus on the issue.

Mr. Shukla alleged that the management, in a bid to put pressure on the workers’ union, sacked around 40 members on charges of misbehaviour without any substantial evidence and also initiated in-house probe. Four more union members were prevented from entering the company premises four days ago and pressure was being mounted on the union to arrive at an agreement on the charter of demands as per the wishes of the management, said Mr. Shukla.

SATL Employees Union general-secretary Mukesh Yadav said the five major demands of the workers include reinstatement of dismissed workers with wages, agreement on the charter of demands, implementation of labour laws and abolition of contract system. The other major demand was not to allow the police to intervene in the matters of the plant.