Workers of automobile firm in Gurugram walk 30 km to reach workplace

18 May 2020 16:29 IST

Video of automobile firm workers walking to their workplace as the firm denied them transport.

Around a hundred workers of Shivam Autotech Ltd., an automobile firm in Binola village here, staying in different parts of the city walked around 30 km to work on Monday morning, after the company refused to provide them transport citing financial constraints.

Since city buses and auto-rickshaws were not plying due to lockdown, the workers were not left with any choice but to walk to work.

Click here to read the full article.

Advertising

Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more