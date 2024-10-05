Workers march to Delhi L-G Saxena’s office demanding scrapping of Labour Codes

Scores of industrial workers, construction-, ASHA-, Anganwadi workers and others from various parts of Delhi under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took out a march to the L-G V.K. Saxena’s office demanding repealing of “anti-worker” labour codes among others.

“If the Central Government moves towards implementing the Labor Code in the coming days, then a befitting reply will be given to it through a strike in Delhi,” said Anurag Saxena, General Secretary, CITU (Delhi).

The protestors also submitted a memorandum to the L-G, demanding permanency for all contractual workers engaged in tasks of perennial nature, minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month, reinstating the job of 10,000 bus marshals working in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and making Anganwadi-, ASHA-, mid-day meal- and workers of other schemes as employees and implement statutory salary and social security, gratuity on retirement.

“Remove all obstacles in registration, renewal and benefit of construction workers; give all benefits. Provide vending space to all street vendors. Stop harassment by Municipal Corporation and Police. Give worker status to all unorganised sector workers registered through e-Shram portal,” read some of the other demands.

“Today, while the prices of commonly used items including petrol-diesel, cooking gas, onion-tomato, vegetables-milk are skyrocketing, the wages of workers are decreasing continuously instead of increasing in proportion to inflation,” Mr. Saxena said.