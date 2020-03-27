Workers in Masoodpur survive without food

Hundreds of people, who have been providing various services to south Delhi’s gated colonies, have been living without food and water as non-essential services have been restricted in the national capital to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. The affected community comprises workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

“We are a group of around 200 men aged 40 to 45 and we worked as daily-wage workers, plumbers and carpenters in Vasant Kunj, Masudpur and other nearby areas. But for the last several days we have not earned any money and are surviving without food at present,” said Shailender Ram who belongs to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Mr. Ram said that the men from Bhagalpur form one group in the locality and are eager to return home as their previous employers have stopped calling them for work, adding: “We want to go home and expect the governments of Bihar and Delhi to help us with food and transportation.”

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal, in a social media message, had urged AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to help the stranded group of workers.

The men are, however, only a part of a large working-class population, which had a steady demand in nearby middle-class neighbourhoods.

“The group from Bhagalpur has families back home and does not have any women among them. But the groups from M.P., Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have several women and children who are also suffering as we have not been able to work,” said Prakash Shah who used to work as a plumber in Vasant Kunj and hails from Bihar.