Workers gather to celebrate as BJP sweeps Delhi; AAP-Cong. alliance leaders say all not lost

BJP workers broke into celebrations as soon as all seven Lok Sabha candidates of the party from the Capital took a lead in early trends and subsequently won against the combined strength of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, though Congress workers were elated over their party’s overall performance across the country that improved its Lok Sabha tally, its losses in Delhi led to subdued celebrations.

Just a stone’s throw away from the Congress’s office, celebrations at the AAP headquarters were toned down, with party workers claiming that all was not lost as they had improved their vote share in the Capital.

This is the third time in a row that the BJP has bagged all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital.

Elated at the results as his party workers distributed ladoos, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “We will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath for the third time. Delhi has rejected the corrupt INDIA bloc alliance.”

On his victory, BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal said people of Delhi have shown that the nation’s heart still beats for Mr. Modi.

“They do not trust the Congress and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s manipulative politics. The results have shown that people have once again reposed their faith in the Modi’s guarantee of development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s Delhi office wore a deserted look as most workers moved to its headquarters on Akbar Road to celebrate. As talks of INDIA alliance getting a majority were still on, many workers danced to the tunes of dhols.

However, a Congress workers shared his disappointment over the Delhi results, saying, “We were expecting a few seats in Delhi. But it’s okay, we have performed well overall.”

‘Will strengthen cadre’

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav thanked Congress workers at the headquarters, and appealed to them to continue with their hard work without losing hope.

He, however, accepted the verdict and promised that the Congress will strengthen its cadre at the grassroots level.

Mr. Yadav said he respected the will of the people but the response they got showed that the Congress is still a force to reckon with.

“Since morning, we have been able to see that the exit polls have been defied. We have been saying that the media is under threat, which is why the exit polls were biased towards the ruling party at the Centre,” he said.

Delhi’s AAP office saw a flurry of activity as soon as early trends started pouring in. Party workers and supporters reached the office at 8 a.m.

‘Mandate to oust BJP’

Later, addressing a press conference at the party’s Rouse Avenue office, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the people’s mandate was to oust the BJP. He said the results have proven that people wanted to remove the BJP government as they were upset over rising inflation and unemployment. “Despite the use of the money power, and the misuse of the ED, CBI, the people of India said the ‘BJP go back’,” he said.

