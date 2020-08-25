Workers at manufacturing firm seek administration intervention in union election

The members of FCC Clutch India Employees Union have sought intervention of the district administration for conducting the union body election alleging that the company was acting in collusion with the police to prevent it.

In a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, the union members alleged that the management refused them the permission to hold the election inside the company premises just a day before the election was scheduled for August 23.

The union then decided to hold election in a hotel, but the police intervened saying that it could cause spread of infection, said the memorandum.

The union members demanded that they be granted the permission to hold election and the same should be conducted in the presence of labour department officials to avoid any unfortunate incident. The memorandum was handed over the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for the Deputy Commissioner.

R.S. Sangwan, Joint Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, NCR, said the administration had conveyed to the union members to go ahead with the holding of election in a peaceful manner. “The union members can approach the authorities in case they face any hurdle in the holding of the election,” said Mr. Sangwan.