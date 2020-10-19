Workers allege termination without notice

GURUGRAM

19 October 2020 00:40 IST

The women say the garments export company has not paid their legal dues

Eight women workers of a garments export company, Chelsea Mills in Udyog Vihar Phase-IV here, have filed a complaint before the Labour Department against the management for “terminating” them without assigning any reason and also not paying their legal dues.

The women also staged a demonstration outside the company this past week seeking reinstatement.

Garment and Allied Workers Union general-secretary Amarnath Sharma said the garments companies in the area had been terminating old workers, citing lack of work due to the lockdown, but they are hiring new workers at lower wages.

