Worker hurt in fire at chemical godown

A 20-year-old worker was injured when a major fire broke out in a chemical godown in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said a PCR call was received at 12 p.m. regarding a fire in a godown in Sonia Vihar. Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It has been found that a thinner was kept in the godown.

“Three workers — Ajay, Bhola, and Vicky — were present at the time of the incident. While two of them managed to leave, Ajay sustained minor burn injuries in his hand,” Mr. Surya said, adding that the injured was taken to a private hospital. During the incident, a pick-up truck, two two-wheelers and other articles kept in the godown were gutted in the fire. The owner has been identified and legal action has been taken.