Worker dies in Manesar

A 30-year-old worker met with an accidental death at an automobile spare parts company at the Industrial Model Township in Manesar here on Thursday.

Shatrughan Prasad, a resident of Bihar, died after getting caught in the machinery. He was pulled out by fellow workers and taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vandalism reported

The police said that workers from neighbouring factories resorted to vandalism inside the company following the incident. A case has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code.

The family of the deceased, meanwhile, reached an agreement with the factory management in the presence of the Labour Department. No case has been registered in connection with the death, the police said.