Worker arrested for filming girl students in IIT Delhi washroom

October 08, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

About 10 girl students from Delhi University’s Bharti College have alleged that they were secretly filmed while they were changing in an IIT Delhi washroom for a fashion show during the institute’s ongoing fest, the police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place around 2.30 p.m. on Friday. The police said they have arrested a 20-year-old contractual sweeper. The accused was produced before a court on Saturday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, an officer said.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the students alleged that despite raising the issue, the IIT-D administration did not take any action against the accused.

In a statement on Saturday, the institute condemned the incident and said it has “zero tolerance” for such cases, adding that the accused had been handed over to the police.

“He was identified as an employee of an agency to which housekeeping services have been outsourced. The institute treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency it deserved. The institute is fully cooperating with the police,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a Bharti College student told The Hindu that one of her friends had noticed a cell phone in the shaft of the washroom. “We then realised that there was someone who was secretly filming us and we immediately screamed for help,” she said.

“Later, when we checked the CCTV footage, we found that the person had broken through the window of the shaft connected to the washroom and had been there for almost 10 minutes,” she added.

Her team members alleged that when they raised the issue, the “head of security at IIT Delhi insisted that they go and perform on the stage and take out their anger through their performance”.