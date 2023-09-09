ADVERTISEMENT

Worked non-stop for G-20, must be regularised now: sanitation staff

September 09, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan

Around 12,000 sanitation workers have worked over the past four weeks to spruce up the city. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Thousands of sanitation workers have worked without a break for the past month to clean up the city in time for the G-20 Summit. Having done their bit, the safai karamcharis, most of whom work on a contractual basis with the civic agencies, say it is time that they are offered regular employment.

Ganesh, a worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has been working every day for the past month without a day off. “I take pride in the city, but I have children to feed. It will be great if the authorities give us regular employment now,” he said.

Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson Sanjay Gehlot said the staff has worked over the last month without any special assistance. Many are counting on the promise made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who, in August, regularised over 300 safai karamcharis.

Around 12,000 workers, engaged on an ad hoc basis with the MCD, have worked over the past four weeks to spruce up the city. Rahul, another worker, said, “We don’t get salaries on time and are never treated with respect. We have done our bit. It is now for the authorities to acknowledge what we have done for the city and the nation.”

