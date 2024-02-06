Work to stitch alliance on, but ready to fight all 7 seats: Congress

February 06, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

A panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday began screening potential candidates for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats, even as senior leader Deepak Babaria said his party was working to strengthen the INDIA bloc partnership ahead of the general election.

Seat-sharing plans between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party — partners in the Indian National, Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — for the seven Lok Sabha segments remain inconclusive, with two rounds of talks held earlier on January 8 and 12.

In a statement, the AICC said its screening committee held discussions with senior Delhi Congress leaders and has sought suggestions from party workers to select the most suitable candidates at the earliest.

The panel is headed by Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil, with Sardar Pargat Singh and Krishna Allavaru as the other members.

Mr. Babaria, the AICC’s Delhi in-charge, said, “Constructive discussions are being held with the INDIA bloc partners, but we are also preparing to contest all seven seats whether or not there is an alliance. People need to be reminded of the 15-year development-oriented governance under the Congress [during Sheila Dikshit’s time].”

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the party is holding extensive campaigns to involve youth, women and other sections of society with the party. He also urged party members to work round the clock to inflict a crushing defeat on the BJP.

The Delhi Congress chief had on Sunday said that instead of the earlier practice of inviting applications from potential Lok Sabha candidates, the party is this time seeking suggestions from workers and the general public. Mr. Babaria will then send the suggested names to the screening committee.

