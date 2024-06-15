GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work to be done at double the speed, Kejriwal tells govt. from jail

Published - June 15, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj chairing a meeting of AAP MLAs in Delhi.

Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj chairing a meeting of AAP MLAs in Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday said that as per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s instructions from Tihar Jail, development work in the Capital will be done at “double the speed” from now on.

Ms. Atishi and her fellow Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, under the directions of Mr. Kejriwal, also initiated meetings with AAP MLAs to address issues specific to each legislator’s constituency. The Chief Minister, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate, is currently in custody in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2020-21.

According to instructions from Mr. Kejriwal, the government will soon gather detailed information from the MLAs regarding necessary work in their respective areas, and development projects will subsequently be prioritised based on their inputs, the Ministers said. Most issues raised by the MLAs pertained to water supply, sewer cleaning, road construction, preparations for the monsoon, and arranging local facilities for residents.

“Whether Arvind Kejriwal is in or out of jail, he always prioritises the betterment of the people of Delhi. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched against him, he will not let work stop,” Ms. Atishi said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the MLAs’ demands related to development work in their respective constituencies will be “taken cognisance of immediately”, and all concerned departments have been instructed to get started on these projects immediately.

