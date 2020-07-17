Work starts on underground section of Phase IV project

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started work on the underground section of the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor under its Phase IV project on Friday.

The 28.92 kilometre Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor will be an extension to the existing Magenta Line, which connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West. The new corridor is projected to have 22 stations.

Construction of a D Wall (diaphragm walls that are constructed in deep excavation based projects) and casting of tunnel segments of the corridor has formally started, DMRC officials said.

“The work commenced for the construction D Wall at the Krishna Park Extension Metro station and the tunnel segments shall be used for tunnelling with tunnel boring machines on a 1.4 kilometre stretch between Janakpuri West and Keshopur,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC spokesperson.

Further, Mr. Dayal added, “The approximately two kilometre stretch will also have the Krishna Park Extension station in between as well as a 365 metre cut and cover ramp near Keshopur leading to the elevated section.”

Approximately 7.74 kilometres of the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor will comprise of underground lines, officials said.

“The work was awarded in the month of December last year. In spite of all constraints like shortage of labourers and materials due to the lockdown, the milestone could be achieved on time. The tunnel segments are being cast at the casting yard in Mundka,” said Mr. Dayal.

The casting work of U-girders for the corridor had started on June 24, according to the DMRC.

Two more corridors

Apart from this corridor, Maujpur to Majlis Park and Aerocity to Tughlakabad are the two other corridors which have been approved.

Under the Phase IV project, approximately 62 kilometres of new metro lines are projected to be added to the already operational network of 389 kilometres. Additionally, 45 stations will be added to the DMRC’s 285 existing stations.