Work on the ₹100-crore revamp promised in Rozgar budget yet to start, say market associations

February 20, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Nearly a year after the Delhi government announced its plans to redevelop the Gandhi Nagar market – a wholesale market for readymade textiles – and five retail markets in the city, traders here are still waiting for the promised revamp.

K.K. Balli, president, Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers (Gandhi Nagar), says the east Delhi market continues to suffer from clogged drains and regular traffic jams.

“Apart from meetings, the last of which took place in July, and the initial round of ground surveys that followed for a few months after, there has been no headway. Nor have we heard back from the government regarding the redevelopment plans,” said Mr. Balli.

Big-ticket projects

Delhi Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his Rozgar budget speech on March 26, 2022, announced various schemes to generate employment in the city, one of which was the redevelopment of five markets — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar — at the cost of ₹100 crore.

He said the redevelopment of the five markets will create at least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities in the next five years.

In addition, Mr. Sisodia had also announced the revamp of the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market, which, he claimed, would “create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in the next five years”.

For Yoginder Dawar, who heads Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market Shopkeepers’ Association, the government’s announcement brought a lot of hope.

But six months have passed since meetings and surveys were held here to plan the revamp, says Mr. Dawar.

He is still waiting to hear back from the government.

Meanwhile, broken tiles, hanging overhead cables and lack of cleanliness continue to beset the market.

Radio silence

“There has been no work in connection with the redevelopment of Khari Baoli. The last meeting, how the government would fix the issues related to the maintenance of toilets, sewers, overhead cables and potholes, was held before Diwali. There has been no communication since. We don’t know whether the plan is still on,” said Rajiv Batra, who heads a market association in Khari Baoli.

The offices of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Minister did not respond when reached for a comment.

As per the government’s outcome budget for the two fiscal quarters (of 2022-23), the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) was appointed as the project consultant for the redevelopment of the Gandhi Nagar market following a meeting chaired by Mr. Sisodia on June 10, 2022.

The outcome budget also notes that apart from the selection of the five retail markets, the status of the remaining tasks is “not available”.

It notes that a letter had been sent to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for the execution of the redevelopment project.

However, the MCD is yet to clarify whether it has issued these NOCs.

‘Work will start soon’

AAP’s trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said that the plans to revamp the five markets have not been shelved.

He said the scheme had been delayed as the MCD has not provided the NOCs to the Delhi government, which would enable it to undertake the redevelopment works.

“Despite repeated efforts, the MCD has not issued the NOCs. However, efforts are on to ensure that the redevelopment works start soon,” said Mr. Goyal, adding that he is part of a committee that shortlisted the markets for redevelopment works.

“As soon as AAP gets a Mayor and the House begins functioning, I believe the redevelopment works will start without any further delay,” he added.