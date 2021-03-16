‘Work on canal could cause water shortage’

Water will be equally distributed across Delhi in case of shortage that may affect 25% of total supply in the coming days, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.
The Punjab government has said the water supply coming from Bhakra Dam will be halted, because of which there might be a huge shortage, Mr. Jain told reporters when asked about the effect on supply due to cleaning work on Munak Canal.
“Our team is in Punjab for further deliberations. There cannot be disparity in the sense that specific areas will face shortage. Water is a necessity and we cannot divide it between the rich and the poor. If a cut-off happens, it will be equally faced by all,” said Mr. Jain, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
Meanwhile, water supply in around 90% of affected trans-Yamuna areas was restored on Monday even as residents in some colonies complained of dirty water from the taps.
The water supply in many localities in East and North-East districts was affected on the weekend due to repair work undertaken by the DJB.
The DJB officials said water may take some time to reach tail-end areas of the supply system like Mayur Vihar.
